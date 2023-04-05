Swastika Mukherjee lodges complaint against co-producer for sending threat mails

By PTI

KOLKATA: Popular Bengali film actor Swastika Mukherjee has lodged a complaint with the police against the co-producer of her upcoming film 'Shibpur' and his associates for allegedly sending her threat mails, a police official said on Wednesday.

The producer and his associates in their alleged "threat mails" reportedly asked her to "cooperate" with them, he said quoting the complaint.

Swastika in her complaint lodged at the Golf Green police station in the city also alleged that the co-producer of the yet to be released film and his accomplices have threatened to leak her morphed "nude pictures" on pornography websites, he said.

"We are looking into the matter," a police officer of Golf Green Police Station said.

The police are trying to get in touch with the accused co-producer, who is currently based in the United States, he added.

Calls to the actress' phone number went unanswered.

