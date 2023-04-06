Bipasha Basu reveals daughter Devi's face to world, check out little one's cute pics

Home Entertainment Hindi

By ANI

MUMBAI: After making fans wait for over four months, actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover finally revealed their daughter Devi's face to the world.

In the images, Devi is looking super cute in a pastel pink ensemble with a matching headband.

Sharing the pictures, Bipasha wrote, "Hello world ... I am Devi#devibasusinghgrover." She also added a string of evil eye emojis to the caption. The little one's pictures have left netizens in awe.

Showering love on Devi, actress Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Cutest little munchkin..love and blessings to little Devi."

"God bless you Devi. I love you! And can't wait to hold you," actress Dia Mirza wrote.

"She is absolutely gorgeous..god bless you three loads of love darling," interior designer Sussanne Khan commented.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child, on November 12, last year, six years after their marriage. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post announcing the name of her daughter.

The post read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."The couple on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, marking their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. (ANI)

