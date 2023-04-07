Priyanka Chopra joins cast of 'Heads of State'

By Express News Service

Earlier, we reported that Ilya Naishuller will be helming Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming film starring John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles. Titled Heads of State, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who awaits the release of Amazon’s Citadel, has joined the cast.

Peter Safran, who was recently announced as the co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios along with director James Gunn, will produce Heads of State under his banner The Safran Company. According to reports, executives at Amazon had reportedly selected the project after hearing a presentation of the film back in 2020.

The filming for Heads of State is expected to begin in May this year. The makers are being tight-lipped about the project but reports suggest that the pitch for the film was reportedly made as Air Force One meets Midnight Run.

Harrison Query had written the earlier version of the film while Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec were later brought on board to write the latest version of Heads of State. Appelbaum and Nemec wrote the recently wrapped Beverly Hills Cop reboot.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in Love Again along with Sam Heughan. While Citadel will premiere on April 28, Love Again will be out on May 12.



