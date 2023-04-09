Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's untitled film to release in Oct 2023

Backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Published: 09th April 2023 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in their upcoming film.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming movie has concluded production, the makers announced on Saturday.

Maddock Films shared the news of production wrap on the project and also revealed the movie will be released in theatres in October this year.

"An impossible love story! announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!" the banner wrote alongside a poster of film.

A Maddock Films production, the movie is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

It will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Comments

