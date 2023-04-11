Dharmendra to star with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

By Express News Service

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol took to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures with his co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The three actors are teaming up for a yet-to-be-titled love story, backed by Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

Sharing the photos with Shahid and Kriti on Sunday, Dharmendra, on one picture, wrote the caption, “Friends, A good fun to work with Shahid and other co-stars.” On another, he captioned it, “Extremely happy to know the date of release. Good Luck to the whole unit of Maddock Films.”

The makers of the film announced on Saturday that the shoot has been wrapped up. They also released a poster of the film, which shows Shahid and Kriti sitting on a bike as they lean in for a kiss, against the backdrop of a beach sunset.

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar serve as producers on the film.



