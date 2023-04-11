Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer: Salman Khan ‘willpowers’ through relentless action

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 11th April 2023

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The trailer of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was unveiled today. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film has an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and Vijender Singh.

The trailer opens with Salman Khan’s character introducing himself as Bhaijaan. This creates a problem for love interest Pooja Hegde’s character, who doesn’t know if she should call Salman as ‘Bhai’ (brother). After love blossoms between the two, we are introduced to Pooja’s family, her brother, played by Venkatesh and his wife Bhumika. However, trouble is looming for the family as villains Vijender and Jagapathi get after Pooja’s family. Now, it is up to Bhaijaan to save the day. 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film will be released on April 21.

Salman was last seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The two superstars will join forces again for Tiger Vs Pathaan. Shah Rukh, reportedly, also has a cameo in Tiger 3. 

(This story originally appeared in Cinemaexpress.com)

