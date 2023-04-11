Lara Dutta all set to work with Vishal Bhardwaj 

By Express News Service

Lara Dutta on Sunday said working with director Vishal Bhardwaj and singer Rekha Bhardwaj on the upcoming series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley is a dream come true for her. The SonyLIV original show is the official adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Sittaford Mystery.

The project marks the debut of Bhardwaj, known for films such as Maqbool, Omkara, and Kaminey, into long-format storytelling. Lara, who stars in the series, penned a brief note on her official Instagram account about collaborating with the multihyphenate couple.

“Yes, you can manifest your reality. To work with both Vishal sir and Rekha ji together is just a dream come true!! One that I’ve been hoping and praying for, for a long time!!” the former Miss Universe wrote alongside a picture with the duo.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. The series also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam, among others. It is backed by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

Vishal Bhardwaj will direct and co-produce the series. He will also serve as co-screenwriter, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

