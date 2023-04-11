Home Entertainment Hindi

Lara Dutta all set to work with Vishal Bhardwaj 

The project marks the debut of Bhardwaj, known for films such as Maqbool, Omkara, and Kaminey, into long-format storytelling.

Published: 11th April 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Lara Dutta. (File Photo)

Actor Lara Dutta. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Lara Dutta on Sunday said working with director Vishal Bhardwaj and singer Rekha Bhardwaj on the upcoming series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley is a dream come true for her. The SonyLIV original show is the official adaptation of Agatha Christie’s novel The Sittaford Mystery. 

The project marks the debut of Bhardwaj, known for films such as Maqbool, Omkara, and Kaminey, into long-format storytelling. Lara, who stars in the series, penned a brief note on her official Instagram account about collaborating with the multihyphenate couple.

“Yes, you can manifest your reality. To work with both Vishal sir and Rekha ji together is just a dream come true!! One that I’ve been hoping and praying for, for a long time!!” the former Miss Universe wrote alongside a picture with the duo.

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley will follow the journey of Charlie Chopra and her quest to uncover a deep mystery. The series also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam, among others. It is backed by Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures along with Priti Shahani’s Tusk Tale Films in association with Agatha Christie Limited.

Vishal Bhardwaj will direct and co-produce the series. He will also serve as co-screenwriter, alongside Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lara Dutta Vishal Bhardwaj
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp