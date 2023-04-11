Salman Khan dispels VFX rumours, shows off his abs at 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch

By Express News Service

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was unveiled on Monday. At the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai, Salman addressed the rumour about his six-pack abs. It has been speculated before that VFX has been used to elevate the actor’s physique on screen.

In a video from the event, Salman can be seen unbuttoning his shirt and showing his abs to fans. “Tumko lagta hai ki VFX se hota hai (You people think this has been done with VFX),” he said. He added that he first had four abs, but has now progressed to six. Salman is 57 years old.

In the film’s trailer Salman can be seen fighting shirtless. Recently, the actor posted a couple of shirtless photos on his Instagram.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Shenaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film will be released on April 21. Salman was last seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The two superstars will join forces again for Tiger Vs Pathaan.

(This story originally appeared in Cinemaexpress.com)

