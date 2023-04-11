Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan dispels VFX rumours, shows off his abs at 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer launch

In a video from the trailer launch event, Salman can be seen unbuttoning his shirt and showing his abs to fans.

Published: 11th April 2023 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan

In the film’s trailer Salman can be seen fighting shirtless. (Photo | YouTube screengrab and Instagram)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was unveiled on Monday. At the trailer launch event of the film in Mumbai, Salman addressed the rumour about his six-pack abs. It has been speculated before that VFX has been used to elevate the actor’s physique on screen.

In a video from the event, Salman can be seen unbuttoning his shirt and showing his abs to fans. “Tumko lagta hai ki VFX se hota hai (You people think this has been done with VFX),” he said. He added that he first had four abs, but has now progressed to six. Salman is 57 years old.

In the film’s trailer Salman can be seen fighting shirtless. Recently, the actor posted a couple of shirtless photos on his Instagram.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Shenaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film will be released on April 21. Salman was last seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The two superstars will join forces again for Tiger Vs Pathaan.

(This story originally appeared in Cinemaexpress.com)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Trailer launch
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp