Suhana Khan appointed ambassador for beauty brand Maybelline

By Express News Service

The daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, who will be making her film debut with the upcoming Zoya Akhtar directional, The Archies, was appointed as one of the brand ambassadors of the beauty brand Maybelline. The actor also made her first official media appearance at an event for the same in Mumbai.

Suhana was seen donning a stylish red blazer and matching pants for the event. Her red cropped blazer featured patch pockets, a fitted bust, notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, pulled-back full sleeves, a front button closure, and a short, midriff-displaying hem length. The bright red trousers Suhana donned to match the jacket had a high-rise waist, a tight form, flared hems and a structured fitting.

OMG!!! How mesmerizing she is... #SuhanaKhan melting our hearts as she appears for her very first media interaction. #Maybelline pic.twitter.com/zBFo8fINVS April 12, 2023

Suhana also addressed the media at the event, saying, “Hi everyone. I am so excited to be here and see you guys again. We had such a good time filming. So I'm just really excited to be here and I can't wait for you guys to see everything we have filmed. It's an honour to be a brand ambassador for Maybelline after hoarding so many of their iconic products, especially their mascaras are amazing. But, yeah I am just super excited and happy to be a part of this brand and I can't wait to make it shine with all of you.”

(This story originally appeared on Indulge Express)

