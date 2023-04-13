Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Stree 2' gets a release date 

Home Entertainment Hindi

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee were present at the event to make the official announcement.

A still from the 2018 horror-comedy, 'Stree' starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.

A still from the 2018 horror-comedy, 'Stree' starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

The release date of Stree 2 has been revealed. The film, a sequel to Amar Kaushik’s 2018 horror-comedy, will drop in theatres on August 31, 2024.

The release date was announced at Jio Studios’ Infinite Together event on Wednesday.

Actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee were present at the event to make the official announcement. They even enacted a skit to reveal the release date. The actors will be reprising their roles in the sequel.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree was a hit at the box office. Rajkummar and Aparshakti also had a cameo in Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, whose sequel was also announced at the event.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

