Sikandar Kher joins Varun Dhawan & Samantha for spy series 'Citadel'

The series will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and will be directed by Raj & DK (The Family Man, Go Goa Gone).

Published: 13th April 2023 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sikandar Kher

Actor Sikandar Kher. (Photo | Sikandar Kher Instagram)

By Express News Service

Actor Sikandar Kher, who was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling, is the latest addition to the cast of the Indian version of Citadel. The series will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu and will be directed by Raj & DK (The Family Man, Go Goa Gone).

Citadel is a spy series executively produced by the Russo Brothers, it will have regional spinoffs throughout the world. The original series stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

A source close to the production team said, “He even attended the India premiere of the American version that happened in Mumbai. Citadel is anticipated to be one of the biggest shows of the season. This will be the first time that Sikandar will be working with Raj and DK.”

Sikandar is known for his performances in the web series Aarya and the second season of TVF Pitchers.

