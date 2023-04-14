If I don't make mistakes, I will not grow: actor Pooja Hegde 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Success and failure are part of the process in an actor's journey, says Pooja Hegde, who believes in learning and growing from her mistakes.

In 2022, Hegde, who has parallel careers in the South and Hindi movie industries, had four releases -- Prabhas-starrer “Radhe Shyam”, Telugu action drama “Acharya” with Chiranjeevi, Tamil movie “Beast” with Vijay, and Ranveer Singh-led Hindi feature “Cirkus”. Except for “Beast”, the three other movies did not do well at the box office.

"I am a working actor. It is always dot, dot, dot, there is no full stop yet. As actors, we should be allowed to fail. That’s a very important part of our process. It is all part and parcel of the game. Name me one actor, who hasn’t had a failure, everyone has," Hegde told PTI in an interview here.

"I remember watching an interview with someone who had said, ‘As actors our strength lies in the ability to be able to fail because that’s when we can give you something new’. If I don’t make a few mistakes, I will not grow,” the 32-year-old actor said when asked whether the performance of these films had an impact on her career.

Hegde, who next stars opposite Salman Khan in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, said she is happy that her performance is being noticed.

"As an actor, I think, ‘Did I do my best job?’ and when I see people have appreciated it (my work), so in a way, it has been great,” she said.

“I had six blockbuster films back-to-back. You didn’t see me complaining at that time so how can I complain now? I am counting my blessings. It is all for the good. I have grown as an actor in the films that didn't do well," she added.

The Mumbai-born actor began her cinema journey with the 2012 Tamil film "Mugamoodi" and followed it up with releases in Telugu with "Oka Laila Kosam" and in Hindi with "Mohenjo Daro", in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Her journey in the movie industry hasn’t been easy as she witnessed career lows in the beginning, said Hegde.

“When my journey started, it was not that I did my first film and it was a hit. (Yet) I got all the best offers after that. I have seen failure at the start of my career. Suddenly, I have seen great success. I also remember the days when I didn’t get to work. There was a year when I didn’t get anything. I am aware of that.”

Hegde said she feels grateful to the makers for having faith in her and casting her in big movies.

“I am so happy and grateful that I am working. I am in a Salman Khan or Mahesh Babu film and there are so many more films happening,” she added.

In 2023, the actor has two big releases lined up, the Hindi movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” opposite Salman Khan and a Telugu feature with Mahesh Babu.

“I have reached a stage where I want to make my soul happy and at the same time make my fans happy. I will be seen in a new light. It is a new look for me in the film with Mahesh Babu as compared to what you have seen me in South or Telugu films,” she said.

In “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, Hegde is paired opposite Salman Khan and the actor said she feels glad to have had the opportunity to be in a film with the Bollywood star.

She plays Bhagyalaxmi, a fun and free-spirited woman.

"I am glad that people really liked the chemistry because it is an integral part of the story... I have been blessed in general with whoever my co-stars are like Allu Arjun, Akhil, Vijay Thalapathy or Ranveer Singh,” the actor said.

“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”, an upcoming family entertainer, is directed by Farhad Samji. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, the Hindi film is slated to be released on April 21.

Hegde said it is a happy, colourful and fun title.

"As an actor, you want people to watch you, that happens with footfalls (coming to theatres). I hope a lot of people come out, watch the film, and appreciate me,” she said.

The movie also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

