Balancing act:  Delhi-based musician talks about his multi-genre sound, newly-released single, more

By Express News Service

Saptak Chatterjee (26) was just four years old when he was introduced to Hindustani classical music by his father and renowned vocalist Pt. Sarathi Chatterjee. Having trained in the style for years, Saptak discovered—and enjoyed—genres such as pop and rock during his years in college, and later explored these through his music.

After the albums Material & Mind (2018) and Aaina (2022), the Delhi-based artist has released a new single titled Udd Re. In this edition of Soundscape, Saptak gets candid about his latest release, his style of fusion, and more. Excerpts…

singer Saptak Chatterjee

Talk to us about your journey as an independent musician. How have you evolved as a singer and performer?

My training started in pure Hindustani classical music and, to date, it remains the only style I have trained in. However, at Hansraj College, Delhi University, I began exploring non-classical music. I played with the college band—SabCulture—attended concerts, and participated in competitions. It was during this time that I got exposed to pop, rock, fusion, and electronic music. Because of my classical background and a good understanding of music, I could understand how this music [in these genres] was made and the processes involved. Playing with the college band inspired me to write music, and we started attending other band performances and learning new things about the craft such as chord progressions, songwriting, and song structure.

How does your collaboration with artists such as Advaita and Indian Ocean influence your approach

to fusion?

When I was in school and college, Indian Ocean was the pioneer in the field of fusion music. I don’t think their music has influenced my music or songwriting process, but what it has influenced is the way I appreciate and understand music. When you listen to so many different elements in one song, and when you understand what each and every element is doing, you develop a certain understanding of music in general. I think that’s where Advaita and Indian Ocean’s music has helped.

How do you balance different styles and genres throughout your albums?

Despite the different styles in my music, you will always detect undertones of Indian classical music in my work. Singer Arijit Singh, for instance, is known for his train, classical vocals—I try to infuse my songs with that feeling as well. My voice’s finesse and Indian classical training enable me to collaborate with artists across various genres and styles all while exploring my music.

Udd Re differs from your previous work. What are the themes you’ve explored in this single?

I wrote Udd Re during the pandemic (in 2021) and [it was about] how it brought out different sides of people. This single is about moving ahead despite COVID-19’s hopelessness and focuses on how people found ways to break through and move forward, especially when their loved ones were going through a tough time.

The song has a synth-pop vibe that differs from my other tracks—it’s got an easy-to-sing chorus that does not emphasise my classical side much but rather encourages listeners to keep moving forward when all seems lost.

Saptak Chatterjee (26) was just four years old when he was introduced to Hindustani classical music by his father and renowned vocalist Pt. Sarathi Chatterjee. Having trained in the style for years, Saptak discovered—and enjoyed—genres such as pop and rock during his years in college, and later explored these through his music. After the albums Material & Mind (2018) and Aaina (2022), the Delhi-based artist has released a new single titled Udd Re. In this edition of Soundscape, Saptak gets candid about his latest release, his style of fusion, and more. Excerpts… singer Saptak ChatterjeeTalk to us about your journey as an independent musician. How have you evolved as a singer and performer?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); My training started in pure Hindustani classical music and, to date, it remains the only style I have trained in. However, at Hansraj College, Delhi University, I began exploring non-classical music. I played with the college band—SabCulture—attended concerts, and participated in competitions. It was during this time that I got exposed to pop, rock, fusion, and electronic music. Because of my classical background and a good understanding of music, I could understand how this music [in these genres] was made and the processes involved. Playing with the college band inspired me to write music, and we started attending other band performances and learning new things about the craft such as chord progressions, songwriting, and song structure. How does your collaboration with artists such as Advaita and Indian Ocean influence your approach to fusion? When I was in school and college, Indian Ocean was the pioneer in the field of fusion music. I don’t think their music has influenced my music or songwriting process, but what it has influenced is the way I appreciate and understand music. When you listen to so many different elements in one song, and when you understand what each and every element is doing, you develop a certain understanding of music in general. I think that’s where Advaita and Indian Ocean’s music has helped. How do you balance different styles and genres throughout your albums? Despite the different styles in my music, you will always detect undertones of Indian classical music in my work. Singer Arijit Singh, for instance, is known for his train, classical vocals—I try to infuse my songs with that feeling as well. My voice’s finesse and Indian classical training enable me to collaborate with artists across various genres and styles all while exploring my music. Udd Re differs from your previous work. What are the themes you’ve explored in this single? I wrote Udd Re during the pandemic (in 2021) and [it was about] how it brought out different sides of people. This single is about moving ahead despite COVID-19’s hopelessness and focuses on how people found ways to break through and move forward, especially when their loved ones were going through a tough time. The song has a synth-pop vibe that differs from my other tracks—it’s got an easy-to-sing chorus that does not emphasise my classical side much but rather encourages listeners to keep moving forward when all seems lost.