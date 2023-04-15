Home Entertainment Hindi

Radhika Madan’s 'Sanaa' to compete at 23rd New York Indian Film Festival

Directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, Sanaa is about a 28-year-old protagonist played by Radhika and her battle against an unresolved trauma that has been haunting her.

Published: 15th April 2023 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Radhika Madan’s 'Sanaa.'

A still from Radhika Madan’s 'Sanaa.' (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

Radhika Madan’s upcoming film Sanaa has been selected to compete at the 23rd New York Indian Film Festival, which will take place from May 11 to 14. The film also stars Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Bhatt, among others.

“It is a great honour to have Sanaa selected for the official competition at the New York Indian Film Festival. This festival has been a longstanding champion of independent cinema from the Indian Diaspora, and we are thrilled to have our film showcased alongside such diverse and compelling works. I am excited to attend the festival and engage with fellow filmmakers and audiences,” Sudhanshu said.

Sanaa was previously screened at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and the 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival. It will also be screened as the opening film at the 25th UK Asia Film Festival, planned to take place from May 4 to May 13.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

