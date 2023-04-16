Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman applauds the way comedian Vikalp Mehta mimics Akshay Kumar

Vikalp is a lookalike of Akshay and is popular for doing his mimicry on various comedy shows like 'India's Got Talent', 'Comedy Nights with Kapil', 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', etc.

Published: 16th April 2023 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Salman Khan

Salman Khan (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was impressed with the comedian and anchor Vikalp Mehta's mimicry of actor Akshay Kumar on the stage of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Vikalp is a lookalike of Akshay and is popular for doing his mimicry on various comedy shows like 'India's Got Talent', 'Comedy Nights with Kapil', 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', 'Comedy Circus', and 'The Great Indian Family Drama'. He also hosted the TV series 'Life Ka Recharge'.

Salman applauded him for his impeccable talent and said: "When I see Vikalp performing it feels as if Akki is speaking. Many artists mimic actors, but Vikalp has embodied not only his character but also his soul. He does not only mimic Akki's mannerisms but presents his personality and activities that he would exactly do. It's amazing."

"I don't think Akshay will be upset with this as Viklap is doing a fantastic job. He has followed the character to the core. I haven't found anyone who has imitated me like you (Vikalp) mimic Akki," he added.

Overwhelmed with the compliments showered by Salman, Vikalp said: "An artist lives for acknowledgement for his or her craft, and when such a huge star appreciates your work it feels as if all your hard work has paid off. I am on the ninth cloud since Salman sir applauded me on the stage. I am extremely happy and would like to thank him for encouraging me so much that there is no turning back from here."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salman Khan Vikalp Mehta' Akshay Kumar The Kapil Sharma Show
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp