Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Ileana D'Cruz announces pregnancy: ‘Can’t wait to meet you my little darling’

In the first picture, the 'Barfi' actor posted an image of a baby's clothes with the text "And so the adventure begins" written on it.

Published: 18th April 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ileana D'Cruz

Actor Ileana D'Cruz. (Photo | Ileana D'Cruz Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Good News!! Actor Ileana D'Cruz, on Tuesday early morning made a big announcement that she is now expecting her first child.

Taking to Instagram, Ileana dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Coming soon can't wait to meet you my little darling."

In the first picture, the 'Barfi' actor posted an image of a baby's clothes with the text "And so the adventure begins" written on it.

In another picture, the actor dropped a picture of her pendant with the initials "Mama".

She, however, did not reveal the name of her partner.

Soon after she broke the news, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.

From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives.

Although the couple has still not made their relationship official.

Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ileana D'Cruz
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp