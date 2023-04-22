Home Entertainment Hindi

Aayush Sharma's action thriller 'Ruslaan' teaser out 

The teaser offered insights of striking glimpses into the pivotal characters of the film including debutante Sushrii, Jagapathi and Vidya Malavade.

Published: 22nd April 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

'Ruslaan'

A scene from the teaser of the movie 'Ruslaan'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Ruslaan' on Friday unveiled the official teaser of the film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Aayush Sharma dropped the teaser which he captioned, "Impatient hoon, Impulsive Hoon aur protocols toh bilkul follow nahi karta hoon. Tabhi toh #Ruslaan ke naam se jaana jata hoon. Aa raha hoon haath main gun aur guitar lekar kyunki iss baar #GuitarBhiBajegaAurGunBhi Teaser out now!"

Produced by KK Radhamohan and directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film stars Aayush Sharma, debutant actor Sushrii Mishraa and actor Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles and is slated for release in 2023.

Beaming with his innate swag, suave personality and infectious charm, Aayush performed high-octane and stylised action in the short teaser offering a glimpse into the adrenaline rush the film has to offer, shot against the picturesque locations across India and Azerbaijan.

The teaser also offered insights of striking glimpses into the pivotal characters of the film including debutante Sushrii, Jagapathi and Vidya Malavade.

Soon after the 'Antim' actor dropped the teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Varun Sharma commented, "Angaaaaarrrr."

Musician Vishal Mishra wrote, "can't wait for people to witness your hard work my brother."

Actor Ronit Roy wrote, "DAMN!!!!!! Fantastic. You're looking so good. Total action hero."

A user wrote, "You're looking like a rockstar!."

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Aayush made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain. Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, he was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office. 

