Home Entertainment Hindi

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Bandaa' to release on ZEE5 

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma.

Published: 23rd April 2023 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

'Bandaa'

Manoj Bajpayee in 'Bandaa' (Photo | YouTube)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Bandaa", starring Manoj Bajpayee, is set for a direct-to-digital premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5.

ZEE5 made the announcement on Sunday on the occasion of Bajpayee's 54th birthday.

According to the streamer, "Bandaa" is a power-packed courtroom drama inspired by true incidents.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, the film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali's Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios and Suparn S Varma.

Bajpayee said he is thrilled to announce his third collaboration with ZEE5.

"After our successful partnership with Silence. Can You Hear it? and Dial 100, we are now bringing a captivating story to life that deserves all the attention, and I can't wait for you to join us on this incredible adventure! I am excited to present another glimpse of Bandaa which will premiere soon on ZEE5," the National Award winner said in a statement.

"Our next original film, Bandaa is a power-packed courtroom drama, inspired by true and shocking events of a legal case. It is the courageous story of one man's fight against all odds for truth and justice and it's emotionally moving and inspiring. We look forward to its release on ZEE5 soon," added Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India.

Director Karki said ZEE5 is the right platform to take "our vision" to screens across the globe.

Bhanushali described the upcoming film as "a gripping courtroom drama with an ace actor like Manoj Bajpayee with a subject that will shake you".

Bajpayee was last seen in "Gulmohar", a Disney+ Hotstar film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandaa Manoj Bajpayee ZEE5
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
After toppling HDK govt, turncoats now asset-heavy
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Scientists slam removal of Darwin’s theory from class X syllabus
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US on track to issue more than a million visas to Indians this year: Official
This is the fourth such case in the institute in the last 75 days.
IIT-M student ends life, 4th death in 75 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp