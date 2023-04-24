Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday starrer 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date

Home Entertainment Hindi

The sequel to the 2019 comedy Dream Girl was originally set to release on July 7 but now the premiere date has been pushed to August 25.

The sequel to the 2019 comedy Dream Girl will see the fresh pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana with Ananya Panday.

By Express News Service

Dream Girl 2, which will see the fresh pairing of Ayushmann Khurrana with Ananya Panday, has a new release date. The sequel to the 2019 comedy Dream Girl was originally set to release on July 7 but now the premiere date has been pushed to August 25. The film will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Ayushmann, who plays Karam Singh/ Pooja in the film, took to his Instagram on Monday to make the announcement.

The post was accompanied by an audio message from ‘Pooja’, who read out the note. “Mere priya Aashiqon, Chaar saal baad aapke Dil Ka Telephone phir se ring ring hoga. Ab iske liye taiyaari bhi toh shaandaar, dhamakedaar aur smoochiebhari honi chahiye na? Toh karo thoda aur intezaar; And keep sending lots of pyaar! Ab #7KoSaathMein nahin, Pooja ki kiss on August Pachees! Dream Girl 2 releasing in theatres on 25th August 2023. -Aapki pyaari Pooja." 

As per reports, the release has been pushed due to the heavy VFX work required for the film.

Apart from Ayushmann, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz will return to the franchise. They will be joined by new entrants like Seema Pahwa, Govardhan Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Manoj Joshi. In Dream Girl, Ayushmann played a hotline caller, who changed his voice into a woman’s to lure men. 

Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero. Ananya, on the other hand, was last seen in Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Netflix series Call Me Bae on the cards.

