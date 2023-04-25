Aryan Khan's directorial debut ad featuring King Khan out now

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan decorates son Aryan Khan's vision in his directorial debut ad.

Aryan directed his debut ad for a luxury streetwear brand D'yavol X which is being endorsed as a luxury streetwear line. On Tuesday the complete ad was released via the official handle of the brand after teasing the audience by releasing a teaser on Monday.

X marks the spot.



24 hours to go. https://t.co/dc5LPpuH6Y



Follow @dyavol.x on Instagram for exclusive content. pic.twitter.com/DTFfep7GQv April 24, 2023

The ad's caption read, "Drop goes live on 30th April. Only at dyavolx.com Limited Release. Don't be late."

At the beginning of the ad Aryan can be seen cutting down a few words like timeless on a blackboard and getting irritated as he slashes the blackboard with a paintbrush dipped in red colour. As he walks out, SRK enters the room and picks up the brush after stepping on it unintentionally. After seeing the blackboard and spotting what is written on it, Shah Rukh adds up another slash to make the alphabet X on the blackboard which symbolises the brand name of D-yoval X. The video ends with Shah Rukh posing to the camera as he sits holding the paintbrush in his hands.

The fans can't keep calm about this father-son duo working together. SRK looked dapper with pumped-up muscles as he wore a t-shirt to show the 'Pathaan' physique.

"WOOOOWWW!! This is tremendous!! Shah Rukh Khan directed by Aryan Khan. Many congratulations to the whole team" a social media user commented.

A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he has completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing.

Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor.

Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor.

"He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said.

On the other hand, Suhana is following in her father's footsteps. She is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'.

Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies'. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan decorates son Aryan Khan's vision in his directorial debut ad. Aryan directed his debut ad for a luxury streetwear brand D'yavol X which is being endorsed as a luxury streetwear line. On Tuesday the complete ad was released via the official handle of the brand after teasing the audience by releasing a teaser on Monday. X marks the spot. 24 hours to go. https://t.co/dc5LPpuH6Y Follow @dyavol.x on Instagram for exclusive content. pic.twitter.com/DTFfep7GQvgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 24, 2023 The ad's caption read, "Drop goes live on 30th April. Only at dyavolx.com Limited Release. Don't be late." At the beginning of the ad Aryan can be seen cutting down a few words like timeless on a blackboard and getting irritated as he slashes the blackboard with a paintbrush dipped in red colour. As he walks out, SRK enters the room and picks up the brush after stepping on it unintentionally. After seeing the blackboard and spotting what is written on it, Shah Rukh adds up another slash to make the alphabet X on the blackboard which symbolises the brand name of D-yoval X. The video ends with Shah Rukh posing to the camera as he sits holding the paintbrush in his hands. The fans can't keep calm about this father-son duo working together. SRK looked dapper with pumped-up muscles as he wore a t-shirt to show the 'Pathaan' physique. "WOOOOWWW!! This is tremendous!! Shah Rukh Khan directed by Aryan Khan. Many congratulations to the whole team" a social media user commented. A few months ago, Aryan announced on Instagram that he has completed the writing of his first project which he will also be directing. Previously, in 2019, Shah Rukh appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about his son Aryan's career ambitions. On 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman', Shah Rukh told the eponymous host that Aryan doesn't want to be an actor. Shah Rukh said though his son is a 'good writer,' he doesn't have what it takes to be an actor. "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me," Shah Rukh had said. On the other hand, Suhana is following in her father's footsteps. She is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'. Based on the backdrop of the 1960s, the film also marks the debut of producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film will exclusively stream on Netflix. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies'. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The official release date of the film is still awaited.