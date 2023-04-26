Home Entertainment Hindi

INTERVIEW | I thought I was not cut out for cinema: Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays Niloufer Qureshi in Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee, talk about her growth as an actor, and why she was initially rejected for the part in Jubilee.

Published: 26th April 2023 08:12 AM

By Kartik Bhardwaj
Express News Service

While talking to actors, directors, writers or any artist, one question—even if actively avoided—inevitably sneaks in. “When did you realise you were an artist?” Wamiqa Gabbi, who recently starred as Niloufer Qureshi in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee, had a rather interesting ‘first audition.’ “Usually, newborns have their eyes shut. My father tells me that when I was just 15 minutes old, he picked me up and I looked at him wide-eyed and pouty. He said, ‘At that moment I knew you were a draamebaaz.’

In Jubilee, Wamiqa’s character Niloufer is a courtesan, a mistress, an aspiring actor, and a heartbroken woman. We spoke to Wamiqa about her growth as an actor and why she was once rejected.

Excerpts:
Your portrayal of Niloufer is very lively. What was the best compliment you received for the performance?

One of the best compliments I got was from Imtiaz Ali. I was in Class 8 when I worked with him in Jab We Met. I played the youngest sister-in-law to Shahid Kapoor’s Aditya in the film and Imtiaz sir still calls me “choti waali” (Youngest one). He came to the screening of Jubilee and I was very anxious. After the screening he messaged me and it read, “You were tremendously good choti waali.” That meant a lot.

You have worked in the industry for a while now. How has your relationship with acting evolved?

I feel very satisfied with my work now. In the past 1.5 years I have shot Jubilee, three other projects with Vishal Bhardwaj and another fourth I am currently doing. Work has become really fun now, I am really thankful for that.

Was there a time when it was not fun?

I don’t even know what I was doing when I started out. I think I acted very superficially. Sometimes, I thought, ‘Maybe I am not made for this. I should consider doing something else.’ Then in 2019 and I went to audition for Vishal Bhardwaj’s Midnight’s Children. I realised that acting doesn’t mean you don’t have to be yourself. To better your acting, you have to work on yourself. The more empathic, accepting and non-judgmental you are towards yourself, the better you will understand your character.

Your Jubilee character Niloufer seduces men to rise up but your portrayal of the character is so non-judgmental…

When I was shaping the character, I asked myself, ‘Where does Niloufer get her acting talent from?’ And I realised it is because as a courtesan she has spent her entire life acting in a way men might like.

You were earlier rejected for the role. What happened there?

My audition went well but for some reason, Vikramaditya sir was not sure about me. Later, when he saw my content on Instagram, he realised I was as quirky as he wanted Niloufer to be.

When your father saw Jubilee, what was his reaction?

After the first episode, all of them were praising the show.  I asked my father, “Daddy, ye ki ho riya hain? (Dad, what is happening?)” We hugged and he just said, “Sahi hain, sahi hain (Everything’s going great, don’t worry)”

