Check out the complete winners' list who won at Filmfare Awards 2023

Published: 28th April 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Filmfare Awards 2023

Filmfare Awards 2023 (Photo | Filfare @ Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmfare Awards is one of the oldest and most prominent film events dedicated to the Hindi film industry. The awards were first introduced in 1954 and on Thursday it marked its 68th edition. The latest event saw many young artists fulfilling their dreams of winning the iconic Black Lady.

Here is the complete winners list:

Here is the complete winners list:

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh

Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund

Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek

Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero

Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

The gala was hosted by superstar Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul and Ayushmann Khurrana.

