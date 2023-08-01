Home Entertainment Hindi

Anirudh on 'Jawan' music: I was determined to do justice to SRK’s stardom

The first single of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Zinda Banda, was released on Monday.

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander. (Photo | twitter.com/anirudhofficial/)

By Express News Service

The first single of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Zinda Banda, was released on Monday. Following that, the film’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander revealed that it holds a special place in his heart as it is his first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan.

The song is titled Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu. Directed by Atlee, apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Deepika Padukone in a cameo role. 

Speaking about working in Jawan, Anirudh, in a statement, said, “Vandha Edam holds a special place in my heart as it marks the first track I composed for the film. It’s also my first time composing for Shah Rukh Khan, who is synonymous with featuring in iconic songs of our generation, and I was determined to do justice to his stardom.

Working with such a talented cast and crew was truly amazing, witnessing their dedication and hard work in mounting this song on such a grand scale has been inspiring. It’s been a challenging and a creatively fulfilling journey, creating the album for this film across three languages. I hope that people enjoy the music of ‘Jawan’ as much as I enjoyed creating it.” Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan. 

