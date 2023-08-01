Home Entertainment Hindi

Makers reveal brides of 'Made in Heaven' S2

The upcoming season will also feature Elnaaz Norouzi, Kali, Naina Sareen, Sheena Khalid, and Zayn Marie Khan as brides.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Prime Video took to Twitter on Sunday to share the brides of the upcoming second season of Made in Heaven. Actors Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Akhtar, and Sarah Jane Diaz, among others, are seen decked up in their bridal attires. 

The upcoming season will also feature Elnaaz Norouzi, Kali, Naina Sareen, Sheena Khalid, and Zayn Marie Khan as brides. While Mrunal is seen in a bright red lehenga, Radhika seems to be wearing the traditional Bengali wedding attire. Shibani is mounted on a horse and has donned a Western gown, while Sarah Jane Diaz is seen as the conventional Christian bride with her veil. 

The series stars an ensemble cast, including  Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. The upcoming season will also feature new cast additions, including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. 

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media & Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby, the upcoming season comprises of  7-episodes.

Season 2 of Made in Heaven is all set to premiere on Prime Video on August 10. 
 

