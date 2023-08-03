Manoj Bajpayee’s 'Joram' wins awards at Durban International Film Festival

By Express News Service

Manoj Bajpayee headliner Joram has won two awards at the Durban International Film Festival. While Manoj bagged the ‘Best Actor’ trophy, the film’s cinematographer Piyush Puty won the award for ‘Best Cinematography’.

The film also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It has been previously screened at the 52nd International Film Festival of Rotterdam and has also been a part of the FBR section of the Viewing Room at NFDC’s Film Bazaar, earlier in 2022.

Directed by Devashish Makhija, Joram is a psychological thriller about a hunted displaced man who is on the run to protect his daughter.

The film also deals with issues such as social inequalities, injustice with the tribal communities and deforestation.

Describing the film as an “emotionally-charged survival thriller”, Devashish had earlier said, “It’s a story of a tribal man being chased by powerful forces who want him dead.

He has to stay on the run to keep his infant daughter alive.” The film also features Tannishtha Chatterjee and Rajshri Deshpande in special appearances. It is produced by Zee Studios and Makhijafilm.

