Mithun Chakraborty’s look from Tagore’s 'Kabuliwala' revealed

Mithun Chakraborty will be starring in the adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore’s short story Kabuliwala for the big screen. The actor’s first look from the film as Rahamat, the titular Kabuliwala, was released recently.

The film will be directed by Suman Ghosh, who has previously collaborated with Chakraborty in the Bengali film Nobel Chor (2011). In his first look from the film, Chakraborty is seen donning a tunic shirt, pants and a turban, the traditional attire worn by men in Afghanistan.

As per a report in The Indian Express, talking about this role in the film, Chakraborty said, “Regarding my portrayal of Rahamat in Kabuliwala, I anticipate a deeply emotional journey. The character’s unwavering affection and strong bond with Mini evoke profound nostalgia and resonate with audiences universally.”

Director Suman Ghosh added, “Drawing inspiration from Tagore’s immortal opus, Kabuliwala, our film pays homage to the 1957 Bengali adaptation, which captivated the hearts of cinephiles through the unforgettable portrayal of the protagonist by the esteemed Bengali actor Chhabi Biswas.

Our cinematic endeavour shall gracefully encapsulate the essence of love and yearning, as Rahmat discovers solace in the innocence of the young girl, evoking tender memories of his own child, whom he had parted from in his homeland.”

