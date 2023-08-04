Adarsh Gourav to star in Reema Kagti’s 'Superman of Malegaon'

By Express News Service

Reema Kagti’s next film, Superman of Malegoan is all set to star BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav. The film is based on the Malegaon film industry. The industry, according to Adarsh, is one of the most underrated film industries that comes up with fun films with 100 per cent commercial viability.

As per a report on IANS, Adarsh said about the film, “When Reema told me about Malegaon I knew I was going to say yes to the film. I have heard about the Malegaon Film industry before and it is quite intriguing how they make a movie or even finance it.”

Also called Malliwood, the Malegaon Film Industry have films made with a lot of passion even if they’re not as recognised as Bollywood. Low-budgeted spoof films are a common find in the industry.

Adarsh further added, “They are a different world in itself. It is one of the most underrated film industries that churns out some fun films with a 100 per cent business return. It was high time that the industry got the limelight it deserves.”

Meanwhile, Adarsh is all set to be seen in the upcoming Raj and DK Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs. He will be seen sharing screen space along with Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, and TJ Bhanu, in the series which is set in the 90s. Adarsh also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in his pipeline, in which he will feature alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.

