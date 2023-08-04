Karan Johar's production 'Kill' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival premiere

Home Entertainment Hindi

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film stars actors Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal.

Published: 04th August 2023

Actor Lakshya in 'Kill'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar's upcoming production venture "Kill" will have its world premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023, to be held from September 7 to 17.

Johar's banner Dharma Productions shared the news on Instagram on Thursday night.

"'Kill' - an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya Lalwani - the next action hero to look out for.  Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premiere at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023," the post read.

Laksh Lalwani, also known as Laksh, is a TV actor of 'Porus' fame. 'Porus' is considered to be the most expensive Indian historical TV show. Tanya Maniktala of 'A Suitable Boy' fame and TV presenter and choreographer Raghav Juyal round out the cast of "Kill".

Johar, who is currently basking in the success of his directorial effort "Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", also posted the TIFF premiere details of "Kill".

The official poster and teaser of the movie will be unveiled soon.

"Kill" is the only Indian title to be screened under the Midnight Madness programme, which is a fan favourite, an "iconoclastic programme highlighting the weird and the wicked".

Johar is backing the film along with Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, and Oscar winner producer Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment.

(With online desk inputs)

