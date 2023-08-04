Home Entertainment Hindi

Nitin Desai's suicide: Police recover letter, video recording

Nitin Desai died by suicide at his studio in Khalapur on August 2.

Published: 04th August 2023 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Noted art director Nitin Desai

By Online Desk

Police have recovered a letter and a video recording following the death of Bollywood art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai on August 2.

Desai is known for his projects including Lagaan and Devdas. Desai reportedly created lavish sets for blockbuster films such as Jodhaa Akbar and Lagaan and the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati

In one of the voice notes found after his death, Desai reportedly criticized a financial services firm.

Desai's company, ND's Art World Pvt Ltd, has defaulted on a Rs 252-crore loan repayment to the creditors and the Mumbai bench and of the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated insolvency proceedings against it.

His company is engaged in the business of organising, maintaining, operating replicas of historical monuments and providing facilities and services related to hotels, theme restaurants, shopping malls and recreational centres, TOI reported.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

Bollywood Art Director Nitin Desai
