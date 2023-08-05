Home Entertainment Hindi

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' collects Rs 80 crore

The film, backed by Johar's Dharma Productions, features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple from different cultures and social backgrounds.

Published: 05th August 2023 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', a family entertainer directed by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year in the film industry, has earned Rs 80.08 crore at the domestic box office.

The film, backed by Johar's Dharma Productions, features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple from different cultures and social backgrounds.

"Prem claims victory at the box office! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas near you," the production company posted on its official Instagram page.

According to the banner, Rocky Aur Rani raised Rs 6.75 crore on the eighth day of its release taking the first week's total to Rs 80.08 crore.

The movie also features cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Karan Johar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp