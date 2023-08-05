Turning blues into ballads: Sanjeeta Bhattacharya speaks about 'Jawan'

Home Entertainment Hindi

With the upcoming movie Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan making headlines recently, SRK’s co-star singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya speaks about working on the film and her latest track X Marks the Spot

Published: 05th August 2023

A still from the movie 'Jawan'

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s voice is often described to be as smooth as butter with a calming effect on listeners. And this can be felt in her latest song X Marks the Spot. The song, written during the summer of 2019, has an intriguing backstory.

“I was reading the news about the Amazon Rainforest being on fire for three weeks, which really upset me. I was also going through turmoil in my personal relationships. Basically it was general unrest inside-out. I put all of my anger, angst, frustration and confusion on paper and that is what X Marks the Spot is about. It is from my diary entries which were full of rage,” she says adding that all she had to do was put a melody to her emotions.

The song is in collaboration with producer Prabhtoj Singh. Usually singers hope to strike a chord with their work, but Bhattacharya hopes that people are ‘not able to relate to it’. “I really don’t wish that state upon anyone. I am sure we all have gone through something that has shaken us and I feel the best way to get it out is to write about it.

For me, it was through songwriting,” says Bhattacharya. Looking forward, in September, she will be seen in Atlee-directed Jawan, whose song – Zinda Banda – released recently. She will be part of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘core team’, where she will be seen shaking a leg with the star. “When I got a call for the audition, I was in Kolkata and almost let it go.

But I happened to audition for the role very nonchalantly because till then, I only knew about the plot. When I got selected, they told me it was with Shah Rukh Khan. I’m living the dream of millions. I am glad I listened to my gut about the movie and went ahead,” says an excited Bhattacharya, adding the movie is going to be more than the songs, dances and the big names attached to it. She adds, “The message the movie contains is the hero of the film.”

