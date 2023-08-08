Home Entertainment Hindi

Wamiqa Gabbi joins Atlee’s Hindi production

Published: 08th August 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:27 AM

Wamiqa Gabbi

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi. (Photo | Wamiqa Gabbi)

By Express News Service

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen in the role of Niloufer Qureshi in the series Jubilee, has been cast alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh for director Atlee’s first Hindi production, tentatively titled VD18. The action entertainer is also co-produced by Murad Khetani. It will be written and directed by Kalees.

The film is slated to release on May 31, next year. Expressing her excitement about the project, Wamiqa said, “I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh is definitely something I am looking forward to.”

“I have been waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it. Really excited to be working and collaborating with Murad sir and Atlee,” she added. Apart from this, Wamiqa is currently busy shooting for her next film in Budapest.

She is also awaiting the release of Vishal Bhardwaj’s maiden OTT series—Charlie Chopra and The Mystery of Solang Valley and a film directed by him for Netflix titled Khufiya co-starring Tabu.
 

TAGS
Jubilee Wamiqa Gabbi Varun Dhawan Keerthy Suresh OTT
