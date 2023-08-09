Farhan Akhtar announces Don 3

By Express News Service

Actor, director Farhan Akhtar took to social media on Tuesday to announce the third instalment of the film series Don. Farhan posted a note talking about how his father writer Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan created Don in 1978. Describing the character, he wrote, “Portrayed by Mr Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, it captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country.”

The actor further spoke about how he reimagined Don with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 for Don and Don 2 in 2011. “From Don’s sardonic wit to his cool and menacing fury, Shah Rukh embodied his persona,” wrote Farhan.

Among reports of Ranveer Singh taking on the mantle of Don, the Dil Chahta Hai director further wrote, “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and personality I have long admired.”

After reports started coming in that Ranveer had replaced SRK in Don, social media was rife with disapproval. “No SRK, no Don,” wrote many. “We hope that you will show the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” Farhan signed off the note.

Earlier on Tuesday, Farhan and producer Ritesh Sidhwani took to social media to share a 37-second video which shows a glossy red ‘3’ appearing on the screen. As per the video’s background music, the announcement seems to be of Don 3. The video is the tagline “A New Era Begins.” Don 3 is scheduled to hit the big screen in 2025.

