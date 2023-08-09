INTERVIEW | Karan took a studied risk with Rocky Aur Rani: Shabana Azmi

Kartik Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been a much-needed shot in the arm for its director Karan Johar. His last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), didn’t cut it, both critically and commercially. In the past few years, the nepotism barbs against him had become even more scathing. With the advent of OTT and more focus on content-driven cinema, Johar’s filmography had become mere nostalgic excursions. Rocky Aur Rani… changed that. This was Johar, returning with an old-world charm updated with new-age sensibilities. But it wasn’t just the sprawling sets or the swaying chiffon sarees, Karan’s film has been shouldered by an eclectic mix of competent actors: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Now, Singh, Bhatt and Bachchan can be labelled Johar regulars, the pleasant addition is Azmi, in probably her first full-blown masala role. As Alia’s character’s wise grandmother, Jamini, she has a calming presence in an otherwise bustling film. Her tender romance with Dharmendra has also become the talk of the town.

We speak with Azmi on her first Karan Johar outing, kissing Dharmendra and why she is not allowed to watch cricket at home.

Excerpts:

Let’s go back to 1998. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had released and you called up Karan Johar and expressed your displeasure over the portrayal of Kajol’s character Anjali in the film. The fact that she is considered pretty only after growing her hair and wearing a saree didn’t sit well with you. How would you describe the change in Johar’s sensibilities since then?

I think there has been a huge evolution. Seven years since his last release (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) Karan has realised that society is changing and that needs to be reflected in his films. Normally, when you decide to do something like that, it’s always considered safe within independent cinema. For mainstream films, the issues Rocky Aur Rani… takes up can be called “risky”. But Karan took a studied risk. In a commercial film, there is always a willing suspension of disbelief and within that, he raised some pertinent points. In a film of this kind, that only comes from a deep conviction, which Karan had. And that has paid off.

Did it take some convincing from Johar to get you on board?

Not really. I have known Karan since he was a chubby little youngster. His father Yash Johar was my husband’s (Javed Akhtar) favourite person. So, I have known Karan for years. Also, I was to do another film with him some years ago but couldn’t give my dates at that time because I had signed an English film. When he narrated the script of Rocky Aur Rani… I had no doubts about doing it. It was a challenge though, but one which I was excited about at this point in my career. Still, I told Karan, “If people throw stones at me, I am going to catch and throw them right back at you.” But he kept on saying, “Trust me, Shabana ji, trust me.”

Rocky Aur Rani… has a very meta casting. All actors are playing characters very close to their off-screen personas. Ranveer Singh is a bright dresser with a golden heart, Jaya Bachchan is stern and cold like she is seen in a lot of paparazzi videos and you fall in love with a poet…

(Laughs) Oh yes! I never thought of this while we were shooting. This is the first time it is coming to me.

The scene where you kiss Dharmendra is so cute and heartfelt. What were your initial thoughts when you were presented with it?

I never thought it was a big deal. I always knew it was going to be a small peck on the lips. Not for a second, I thought “Should I do this or not?” For me, it was the most natural thing in the world. I don’t know what the audience is going crazy about. In another film (Fire, 1996) I kissed Nandita Das. Hopefully, this was more comforting to watch (laughs).

One of the film’s writers Ishita Moitra recently said that when she was writing your character for the film, you went to her and asked when Jamini went to Shimla in 1978 who accompanied her? Since girls at that time didn’t travel alone. Does it take a lot of research to write a Shabana Azmi character, even for a mainstream masala entertainer?

I don’t know, these questions come very naturally to me because I am a professionally trained actor. I do realise that sometimes the things I ask can take the whole directorial team by surprise. For another project, I remember, I asked what my character does in her spare time. Does she iron clothes? They all made fun of me because I asked such a question (laughs). But my process has always been this, asking questions and forming the backstory for my character as I flesh them out.

How would you describe your role in Ghoomer?

I play Saiyami Kher’s grandmother who is a de-facto cricket manager for her in the film. My appearance is nothing like a cricket manager’s though. I wear spectacles and sarees but that is the contrast that makes the character so interesting. Especially after Rocky Aur Rani… this character feels even more strikingly different.

Is it true you’re not allowed to watch cricket at home? Because when you look at the screen our batsmen get bowled out?

My God, you know everything (laughs). Nobody, including my staff, would allow me to watch cricket and when I do insist, I have to sit with my back facing the TV.

Then how did you research for the role? Didn’t watch cricket at all?

Now that’s an actor’s secret.

