Alia Bhatt on international Netflix debut Heart of Stone

The actor will be portraying Keya Dhawan, a tech prodigy adopted by an Indian pharma billionaire after her parent’s untimely death.

Published: 11th August 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt in the movie 'Heart of Stone'

A still of Alia Bhatt from the movie 'Heart of Stone' (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her international debut with Heart Of Stone, where she will be seen playing the antagonist opposite Gal Gadot.

Speaking about her role, she shared, “What is amazing is how the narrative throughout the world is changing. I have experienced that even back in India, where I headlined this film called Gangubai, which did really well in theatres and on Netflix. And this was a film that was headlined by a woman.”

“We come from a certain school of thinking that a woman-led film in an action franchise won’t do very well. But I think Gal shattered that myth when she did Wonder Woman,” she added.

“Because at the end of the day, it’s all about the characters and what you are putting out there.” Heart of Stone premieres on Netflix on August 11. Directed by Tom Harper, the film also stars Jamie Dornan.

