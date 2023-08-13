Home Entertainment Hindi

'She breathed so much life into her characters': Dulquer on Kajol, and why he wants to work with her

The actor also opened up about how he is very greedy and wishes that his films should be in the top five films list across industries every year.

Published: 13th August 2023 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Dulquer

Actor Dulquer Salmaan in 'Guns & Gulaabs'​. It will release on Netflix on Aug 18.

By Online Desk

When asked in a recent interview about an older actress Dulquer Salmaan would like to work with, he replied instantly, "Kajol." The actor said Kajol "breathed so much life into her characters" and went on to describe how one could feel every emotion she portrayed, that her smiles were from the heart, and her tears real.

Dulquer Salmaan was speaking to ETimes about his upcoming web series 'Guns & Gulaabs'​ along with Gulshan Devaiah.

Meanwhile, while sharing a tidbit of wisdom he gained from his mother on navigating the highs and lows of the industry, the actor said during the interview, "My mom didn't raise me to believe that he's (his father, megastar Mammootty) invincible or that you can fall back on this lifestyle for the rest of your life. She always made it seem like a lottery; it can all go away."

Dulquer will also be seen in gangster flick 'King of Kotha' which is set for an Onam release on August 24 this year. The cast of KOK also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Nyla Usha in pivotal roles. 

