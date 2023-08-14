INTERVIEW | Projects like 'Kaalkoot' give me hope and resilience: Actor Rohan Verma

Aswin Devan By

Express News Service

Taking into consideration his seven-year acting journey with stints in both theatre and cinema, actor Rohan Verma gives a rather insightful answer when asked if his being regarded as a good performer is what drives him forward. “More than just a performer, I want to do everything that comes under the wide umbrella of storytelling. Being a storyteller is all that matters,” says the actor.

Rohan’s passion for storytelling was seen in Jio Cinemas’ latest series, Kaalkoot, headlined by Vijay Varma. The series is as much about Vijay’s Ravi Shankar Tripathi as it is about Rohan’s Maanav Gupta. He believes playing Manaav was an eye-opener to the personal, professional, artistic, and more precisely, the human in him.

Excerpts:

Kaalkoot has you playing a rather interesting and layered character. How did it all fall into place?

I remember I was shooting for Bhaukaal 2 when I got the audition script for Kaalkoot. The dialogue and screenplay are multi-faceted, creating an authentic world for the viewer. When I went for the audition, I got a picture of a mysterious guy. I thought whoever portrays him will have an outer layer of what he presents and a deeper layer of what he conceals. And that dichotomy fascinated me. I am glad that the audience has received the series and my exploration well. It is reassuring to see them appreciate not just my portrayal but also the series, as a whole.

How was the process of getting into the character’s skin, particularly since you described it as having many layers?

I worked with an acting coach called Daminee Benny Basu, who works with the Eric Morris system. And through that process, it was very uncomfortable, in a sense, to stay with that kind of complexity and duality. This is something we do as actors. However, the process will make you realise that being human is itself very layered. It is easy to blame others for toxic masculinity. But none of us are devoid of these traits. Are we? I wanted to find that part of me. And to explore that part within myself and accept that it is uncomfortable. But in doing that, you don’t see every other person as a

villain. You see them as a problem that we all are collectively facing. And you find a solution through your own self, which for me was a very healing experience. This character was like an exploration of my own shadow.

So the process resulted in intertwining the reel and real personas and the exploration of a new self. How much of it was you, and how much of it was the writing?

Profoundness of the writing, yes. Sumith Saxena’s writing forced us to reflect on ourselves. So an obviousness is that this character has opened up a new me both artistically and personally. When you’re working on a script like this, where you don’t have to show emotion, you don’t have to really perform. It’s about allowing something that really happened at that moment.

You worked with Vijay Varma, one of the striking actors of this generation, who has been carving a niche for himself...

When you work with an actor like Vijay sir, he listens with so much intent. He listens as if this moment is sacred. When you get to work with an actor like that, you really get to explore yourself as an actor much better. So it definitely affected my performance. These are the kind of stories I want to work with. These are the kind of actors I want to work with. And such occurrences give me hope, resilience and dreams.

Where do you wish that your hope, resilience, and dreams take you in your career?

When I first began my career as an actor, I had a narrow view of what made a hero - someone who could dance and be adored by others. However, as I’ve gained more experience, I’ve come to realise that the stories that truly resonate with people are the ones that have a deeper meaning. I don’t want people to simply admire me and strive to be like me. Instead, I aspire to be an actor who can touch people’s hearts and remind them of our shared humanity.

