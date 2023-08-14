Manoj Bajpayee reunites with 'Bandaa' team for new film 'Bhaiyaaji'

By Express News Service

Manoj Bajpayee is still reeling from the spectacular success of his previous film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Bandaa). Meanwhile, his latest film, Joram, has just won two awards at the Durban International Film Festival.

With all this already making headlines, Manoj is back in the news with a brand new film. And this time, as a producer as well.

Manoj Bajpayee is collaborating once again with his Bandaa team for a new film titled Bhaiyaaji. The actor, who is set to lead the film, will also serve as a co-producer. Apoorv Singh Karki and Deepak Kingrani, who helmed and wrote Bandaa, respectively, will direct and write Bhaiyaaji as well.

The shoot for Bhaiyaaji is all set to begin in September in Uttar Pradesh, with a 45-day schedule.

About the film, which is billed to be a revenge drama, director Apoorv says, “With Bhaiyaaji, we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength and emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyaaji was the apt film.”

The makers are yet to reveal more information about the cast and crew of Bhaiyaaji.

