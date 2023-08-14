What Konkana Sen Sharma said on casting transgender actors

By Online Desk

Actor-director Konkona Sen Sharma said in a recent interview that it would be ideal if there was a bank of transgender actors to choose from while casting. However, she also added that one also has to apply the filter of skill. "You can't just take someone from that community and they don't have the skill because it's not a documentary," she said.

While speaking to Film Companion, Konakana also opened up about how her mother (actor-filmmaker Aparna Sen) never let her watch any of the mainstream Hindi or Bengali films of the 80s and 90s. "I was not allowed to watch soaps. When Ramayana and Mahabharat first came out, she told me to first read the epics," Konkona recalled.

The reason that her mom gave was that "the first exposure to these epics should be your own imagination and not somebody else's."

When asked if the star system is setting in in the OTT space as well, Konkona agreed, and added, "There is a lot of pressure to take stars. From my own part I can say, as an actor and also as a director, there is a lot of pressure to cast big stars." But she also agreed that only being a star won’t help if you do not have talent, and this is a combination that is "best but rare."

Konkona's recent film 'The Mirror' from Netflix's 'Lust Stories 2' anthology received rave reviews.

She will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s directorial 'Metro In Dino', a spiritual sequel to 'Life in a… Metro'.

The actor will also star in Abhishek Chaubey’s Netflix series 'Soup' with Manoj Bajpayee, her mother Aparna Sen’s film 'The Rapist' alongside Arjun Rampal, and the second season of 'Mumbai Diaries' on Prime Video.

