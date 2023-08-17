Akshay Kumar’s 'Welcome 3' locks Dec 2024 release

By Express News Service

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala announced the third instalment of the successful movie franchise Welcome. Reportedly, the film which is titled, Welcome to the Jungle will release on Christmas 2024.

The cast of the film reportedly includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Suniel Shetty in pivotal roles. Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who gained popularity for their characters Majnu and Uday, respectively, in the previous two films of the franchise, will not be returning for the third instalment, according to reports.

The first Welcome movie was released on Christmas 2007. The film starred Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, and Mallika Sherawat in prominent roles. It was co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee.

