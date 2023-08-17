First look of Saif Ali Khan from Jr NTR’s 'Devara' unveiled

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 17th August 2023 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The makers of Jr NTR’s Devara on Wednesday have taken to social media to unveil the first look of Saif Ali Khan in the film, on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. 

Saif is essaying a character named Bhaira in the film. The first look comprises him with long, dishevelled hair, sporting a black shirt. We see the visual of two fishing boats with people riding choppy waves in the foreground along with green hills and smog in the top left side of the background.

Saif, who was last seen playing Ravana to Prabhas’ Ram in Adipurush, will be making his full-fledged Telugu debut in Devara as an antagonist. 

Saif will be joining Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the list of Hindi actors featuring as antagonists in upcoming Telugu releases, namely Bhagavanth Kesari, Hari Hara Veera Maallu and Saindhav.

