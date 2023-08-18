'She's got this energy which is extremely contagious': Sushmita Sen on the real Gauri Sawant

By Online Desk

Speaking about Mumbai-based transgender activist and social worker Gauri Sawant, actor Sushmita Sen who plays her in 'Taali', said that Gauri "is unabashedly this person who walks into a room and commands it." She said she was honoured to have the opportunity to play her in the biographical TV series.

The actor in a recent interview with Film Companion said that Gauri "has got an energy that is extremely contagious."

She added, "Gauri Sawant is very rich in experience and because she's always spoken out for the greater, she speaks very unapologetically."

Sushmita also shared that her favourite scene was a montage of Gauri after her operation. She also mentioned that Gauri's monologue at the TED Talks was a favourite. She said that she thought to herself that if she got this scene right, she would have paid her personal tribute to the transgender community.

The actor then opened up about her experience in essaying the role of Gauri with the help of acting coach Atul Mongia. "My biggest worry was to deliver which was very stressful so he said to me for us to learn anything, we have to de-stress."

"What I discovered at 47 years of age is that I could bring the innocence of a 26-year-old boy in my eyes thanks to Atul Mongia," recalled Sushmita.

'Taali', released on August 15, is streaming on JioCinema. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, each of the six episodes cover key moments in the life and struggle of Gauri Sawant.

Gauri Sawant was a petitioner in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case in which the Supreme Court gave transgender people legal recognition as the third gender.

In 2008, Gauri adopted Gayatri after Gayatri's mother died of AIDS, which was depicted in a popular advertisement for VICKS.

She had donated her winnings from her appearance on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9, to construct dwellings for sex workers near Kharghar.

Her charity trust Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust has been active in its efforts to provide counselling for transgender people for decades.

Gauri is always seen in sarees and large bindis, reminiscent of her inspiration, singer Usha Uthup.

