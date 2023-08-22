Home Entertainment Hindi

Sunny Deol starrer 'Gadar 2' surpasses lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’

'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across the country, and has been creating history at the box office despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

Published: 22nd August 2023 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Sunny Deol in 'Gadar 2'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ has now dwarfed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’. The new record happened on the second Monday since the release of the film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “CROSSES ‘DANGAL’, NEXT ‘KGF 2’… #Gadar2 remains an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, refuses to slow down on [second] Mon… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Dangal… Is now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr. Total: ₹ 388.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across the country, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

Interestingly, the film has also become the highest Independence Day grosser for the Hindi cinema industry as it collected Rs 55.40 crore on August 15. 

On Monday, taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “‘GADAR 2’ CREATES HISTORY, SETS NEW RECORD… #Gadar2 has DEMOLISHED the *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun] total of TOP 5 *highest grossing #Hindi films* by a wide margin… #Gadar2: ₹ 90.47 cr Vs [1] #Pathaan: ₹ 63.50 cr [2] #Baahubali2: ₹ 80.75 cr [3] #KGF2: ₹ 52.49 cr [4] #Dangal: ₹ 73.70 cr [5] #Sanju: ₹ 62.97 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version ONLY.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. 

