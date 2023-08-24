Fawad Khan to lead Netflix series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo'

By Express News Service

Actor Fawad Khan, who was recently seen playing a Pakistani character in Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, has joined the cast of an upcoming Netflix Pakistan-themed original titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Joining him in lead roles are, Sanam Saeed, Mahira Khan, and Ahad Raza Mir. Fawad has previously worked with both Sanam and Mahira in Barzakh, and The Legend of Maula Jatt, respectively. Ahad is known for his stint in the Netflix series Resident Evil.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is an adaptation of the eponymous 2013 Urdu-language novel by Farhat Ishtiaq. Sikandar, a Harvard law student and Liza, a talented artist, are the protagonists of the story. While a life-changing incident in the former’s life makes him keep others at a distance, the latter lives an enthusiastic life and has had a troubled past. The two meet in Italy.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Amir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana and Samina Ahmed, are also a part of the ensemble cast of the upcoming Netflix series.

Momina Duraid is show running the series which is produced under the Momina Duraid Films FZ – LLC banner. U.K., Italy and Pakistan are some locations where the series is being shot. Netflix is yet to announce a release date for the upcoming series.

