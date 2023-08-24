Shilpa Shetty to be seen next in family entertainer 'Sukhee'

By Express News Service

Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be returning to the big screen with a family entertainer titled Sukhee. Directed by Sonal Joshi in her debut, the film is slated to release on September 22.

Sukhee revolves around Sukhpreet ‘Sukhee’ Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife and her friends who go to Delhi to attend their school reunion after 20 years. In the process, Sukhee relives the 17-year-old version of herself whilst going through a plethora of experiences and emotions.

Making the release date announcement on social media, Shilpa wrote, “Yeh Kahaani hai meri, aapki, hum sabki. Miliye aapki hi jaisi, Sukhpreet Kalra yaani ki #Sukhee se aur aaiye meri duniya main, 22 September sirf cinema gharo main (This is my story, your story, our story. Meet someone who is just like you, Sukhpreet Kalra aka Sukhee. Come to my world. In cinemas from September 22.)”

Apart from Shilpa, the film also stars Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh. The film is produced by the makers Sherni, Chhorii and Jalsa, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

