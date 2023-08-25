Kareena Kapoor gears up for Netflix debut

By Express News Service

On Thursday, Netflix released a promo video on their official X handle featuring actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The video features an annoyed Kareena Kapoor, who faces a number of filmmakers who narrate very unoriginal and flavourless scripts to her. As a callback to her filmography, one film is named Kabie Kushi Kabie Gun, while another is titled 'Kal We Met'.

Kareen Kapoor, who is frustrated about not getting any good scripts for her OTT debut, almost gives up. Just as she laments that everyone is stuck with her characters Poo and Geet from the past, a woman’s voice asks her to picture a film that has romance, the thrill factor, and of course, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The voice further narrated that the film will be set in a mysterious location and that the actor will be seen in a new avatar.

The upcoming crime-thriller film with Netflix is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reports had earlier stated that Kareena is doing a film with Sujoy, which is an adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

The film will also star Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. In an official statement, Kareena said, “I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling.”

