Sharvari to join Alia Bhatt in Yash Raj’s  spy-universe film

By Express News Service

Actor Sharvari, who made her acting debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021), is set to join the spy universe which includes films like War (2019), the Tiger franchise, and Pathaan (2023). She will join Alia Bhatt in YRF's first female-led spy film which is expected to go on floors in 2024.

Aditya Chopra is planning to expand the YRF Spy Universe with this film which will be the eighth in the spy-universe.

A source revealed, "Sharvari is someone who the industry feels is a star in the making. The fact that she has been chosen by Aditya Chopra to be a heroine in his spy-universe film alongside Alia Bhatt, shows that Sharvari is a cut above the rest of the actresses from her generation."

"It is also quite exciting to see someone like her enter the YRF Spy Universe that has only cast superstars in the lead," the source added.

The YRF Spy Universe is the biggest IP of Hindi Cinema today with the biggest of the superstars coming on board for the franchise. The universe started back in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger followed by Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War and Pathaan, which went ahead to become the highest-grossing Hindi Film of all time. Alia and Sharvari’s yet-untitled film will go on floors in 2024 and is at present in the development and pre-production stage.

The spy universe’s immediate offerings are the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3 which is slated to release this Diwali.

