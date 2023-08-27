Bollywood star Salman Khan celebrates 35 years in cinema

By Express News Service

Salman Khan, the Bhai of all seasons, continues to go strong despite being at the top of his game for over three decades now. The actor recently celebrated 35 years of his career, which started in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi.

Since then, Salman has earned the credentials of being a bonafide Indian superstar amassing one superhit after another, and cemented his place in the annals of Indian cinema as the poster boy of blockbusters, and of course, his share of controversies that shroud his successes.

Salman shared a video about the "35 years that went by like 35 days" that featured a compilation of some of his iconic films and whistle-worthy dialogues that he is known for.

35 years went by like 35 days. Thank u for your love pic.twitter.com/dRTxyt4tRE — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2023

Fans of Salman Khan took to social media to trend the "35 Years of Salman Khan reign" to celebrate this landmark achievement.

Salman Khan, who recently essayed a powerful cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, also had a rather sedate return to Hindi cinema with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.

The actor-filmmaker will now reprise his role of Avinash 'Tiger' Singh Rathore in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, titled Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, and starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan's War.

