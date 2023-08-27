Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen' to represent India at the Venice Film Festival

By Express News Service

The prestigious Venice Film Festival is set to run from August 30 to September 9. India has recently seen some of its cult films like Tumbbad, Soni, and Court feature in the festival. While the Indian pool is very weak this time around, we do have a strong even if solo representation through the suspense thriller, Stolen.

Starring Abhishek Banerjee, the film is helmed by Karan Tejpal, who has worked with Rajkumar Hirani in Lage Raho Munnabhai.

Other notable films that will be featured in the World Premiere of the Venice Film Festival 2023 include David Fincher's The Killer, Bradley Cooper's Maestro and Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.

Expressing his elation over the world premiere, Abhishek said, "It is undoubtedly a monumental achievement. I am honoured beyond words. This recognition underscores the power of storytelling and its ability to transcend borders. I am eagerly anticipating how audiences on the global stage will connect with our film."

Stolen is about a five-month-old baby being abducted from her mother, and this incident draws the attention of brothers Gautam and Raman, leading them into a labyrinth of challenges that test their relationships and convictions.

Director Karan Tejpal said, "The Festival has a rich history of showcasing remarkable films that have left a mark on the world of cinema, and we are honoured to be in such esteemed company."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

