Adarsh Gourav to star in Alien prequel series
Published: 31st August 2023 10:35 AM | Last Updated: 31st August 2023 10:35 AM | A+A A-
Adarsh Gourav is all set to return to Hollywood, and this time with a magnificent project.
The actor, whose claim to fame in Hollywood came from the critically acclaimed The White Tiger, is all set to star in Ridley Scott’s much-awaited Alien prequel series.
The series is an adaptation of the celebrated Alien film franchise. Helmed by Ridley Scott, the series will premiere on FX. Meanwhile, Adarsh, who received a BAFTA nomination for his performance in The White Tiger, was last seen in Netflix’s Guns and Gulaabs.