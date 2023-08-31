Home Entertainment Hindi

Adarsh Gourav to star in Alien prequel series

Adarsh Gourav is all set to return to Hollywood

By Express News Service

Adarsh Gourav is all set to return to Hollywood, and this time with a magnificent project.

The actor, whose claim to fame in Hollywood came from the critically acclaimed The White Tiger, is all set to star in Ridley Scott’s much-awaited Alien prequel series.

The series is an adaptation of the celebrated Alien film franchise. Helmed by Ridley Scott, the series will premiere on FX. Meanwhile, Adarsh, who received a BAFTA nomination for his performance in The White Tiger, was last seen in Netflix’s Guns and Gulaabs.

